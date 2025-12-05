Clarksville Remains a Top Spot for Low Gas Prices Across Tennessee

Tennessee is the 7th least expensive market in the nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices fell four cents, on average, over last week. The state average on Thanksgiving Day was $2.63 per gallon – the cheapest since 2020. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.60, which is four cents less expensive than one month ago and six cents less than one year ago.

“Tennessee drivers saw a nice break in gas prices over the holiday weekend. Pump prices were five cents cheaper than last year’s holiday, and the cheapest Thanksgiving prices in five years,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“As we head into the rest of the holiday season, it’s likely that lower crude oil pricing alongside seasonally low gasoline demand will help to keep gas prices low,” Cooper stated.

National Gas Prices

On Sunday, the national gas price average fell to $3.00 a gallon for the first time in four years. The last time the national average hit $3.00 a gallon was on May 12, 2021. Low crude oil prices and sluggish gasoline demand are contributing to the drop in gas prices.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.66), Nashville ($2.65), Memphis ($2.64)

Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.51), Clarksville ($2.51), Morristown ($2.55)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.607 $2.615 $2.643 $2.642 $2.668 Chattanooga $2.512 $2.526 $2.563 $2.600 $2.575 Knoxville $2.584 $2.591 $2.636 $2.611 $2.639 Memphis $2.641 $2.642 $2.675 $2.634 $2.735 Nashville $2.651 $2.662 $2.678 $2.716 $2.685 Click here to view current gasoline price averages