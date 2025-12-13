Deanna McLaughlin Resignation Notice, Clarksville City Council Ward 2

Written by Deanna McLaughlin

Clarksville City Council Ward 2

Clarksville, TN – Dear Friends and Neighbors of Clarksville City Council, Ward 2,

Please accept this letter as my personal and formal notification that I will be resigning from my position as your representative on the Clarksville City Council, effective at the close of business on Saturday, January 10th, 2026.

This decision was not made lightly. It comes as a result of accepting a significant, unexpected, and profound professional opportunity: I have accepted the position of Deputy District Director for Congressman Matt Van Epps, who represents Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District. While my sincere intention was always to complete my current term, this new role presented an impactful chance to continue serving our community on a broader, regional, and federal scale—an opportunity I felt compelled to accept.

It has been the greatest honor and the deepest privilege to serve you, the residents of Ward 2, and the entire city of Clarksville. I am genuinely humbled by the trust you have placed in me and deeply grateful for the overwhelming support I have received.

My time on the City Council has been incredibly rewarding, and I feel a strong sense of pride in the progress we have achieved together in Ward 2. These accomplishments are a direct result of your input, feedback, and advocacy:

Zoning & Future Development: Successfully implementing the Fort Campbell Boulevard and Tiny Town Road Overlays to elevate aesthetic standards and strategically guide commercial growth. Crucially, I maintained a strong defense of our existing single-family neighborhoods by consistently voting against zone cases that would negatively impact residential character and infrastructure capacity.

Community Engagement & Transparency: Consistently holding monthly Town Hall Meetings, sending monthly newsletters, and using platforms like Facebook to ensure direct communication, transparency, and accountability with every resident of Ward 2.

Neighborhood Revitalization: Championing and leading the Restoring Clarksville Initiative, a multi-departmental effort to revitalize neighborhoods and improve the quality of life by addressing neglected properties.

Park and Recreation: The successful expansion of Edwin Burchett Park, providing valuable recreational opportunities for our families.

Safety: Successful enhancement of the crosswalk on Cunningham Lane at New Providence Middle School to improve pedestrian safety.

The accomplishments we celebrate belong not just to the Council, but to the dedicated city employees, department heads, and first responders who work tirelessly every day. Their expertise and profound commitment to public service is the true engine of our city’s success.

My appreciation grew immeasurably when watching thier response to the devastating EF-3 tornado on December 9th, 2023, and the multiple subsequent major flooding events that occurred right here in Ward 2. The compassion, dedication, and sheer exhaustion you endured, from our first responders, utility crews, and public works to administrative staff, was nothing short of heroic. They showed Clarksville what resilience truly looks like, and I will forever be indebted to them for the safety and swift recovery they brought to our neighborhoods.

I am enthusiastic about this new role and the opportunity it provides to continue serving our community. While I will be stepping down from the Council, I will be advocating for Clarksville-Montgomery County on a broader, regional, and federal scale. My commitment to our shared home remains absolutely unwavering.

Finally, to my neighbors in Ward 2: thank you. I wish you all the very best, and I look forward to supporting Clarksville’s continued success in my new capacity. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your city councilman for 15 years.

My final Town Hall Meeting will be on Wednesday, January 7th, 2025, at 5:30pm at the CPD District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane. I hope to see you there.

Sincerely and with deepest gratitude,

Deanna