Austin Peay State University Soccer Adds Transfer Trio to 2026 Signing Class

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head soccer coach Kim McGowan made a trio of transfer additions in Kayla Barr, Caroline Palmer, and Allie Williams, Monday.

“This portal season, we put a lot of emphasis on bringing in players who were attacking-minded, aggressive around the net, and able to push our standards where they need to be,” said McGowan.

Barr comes to Clarksville after spending two seasons at Memphis, where she made 20 appearances for the Tigers and logged over 300 minutes. Before her time at Memphis, she spent her freshman season at Tennessee in 2023 but received a redshirt due to injury.

The Seymour, Tennessee native was a four-time member of the All-District, All-Region, and All-State teams at Maryville High School.

“Kayla has top speed and creativity that will be a problem for whoever we play,” said McGowan. “Since her club days, I have seen her score goal after goal, and we are looking forward to watching her do it for the Govs.”

Palmer, a native of Waxhaw, North Carolina, joins the Governors after spending four seasons at Miami (Ohio), where she logged 64 appearances and 2,458 minutes. The veteran forward had back-to-back scoring seasons, scoring a goal in her junior and senior seasons.

“Caroline brings experience, maturity, and leadership to the team. Her ability to serve the ball into the box and get shots off will be a big difference-maker this fall. I am amped that we are able to have her on campus this spring to make her final year her best year on the field.”

Williams comes to Clarksville after spending her first two collegiate seasons at Presbyterian, where she logged 34 appearances and over 2,000 minutes. She scored her first-career goal against USC Upstate on September 25th, her freshman year. She also had a team-high four assists that season, in addition to her five in 2025.

“Allie has a knack for finding that final pass around the box. Her ability to get the ball in goal-scoring position is going to add some spice to our attack,” said McGowan on Williams.

“I think Caroline, Kayla, and Allie will all make instant impacts this spring and help us prepare as we head into United Athletic Conference play this fall.”