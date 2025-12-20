Tennessee Department of Education Publishes 2024–25 School Report Card

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education has released the 2024-25 State Report Card, including the 2024-25 School Letter Grades, for families and users to learn more about how districts and schools are performing across the state.

The State Report Card provides families, education leaders, elected officials, and the public with a variety of interactive displays to inform tailored strategies and investments to support students and schools. Users can find resources available on the department’s website, including the State Report Card Overview and the State Report Card highlight video, to learn how to best utilize the tool.

“The 2024-25 State Report Card celebrates the progress and achievements of public schools and districts across Tennessee, empowering families and communities with the knowledge to support every student’s success,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “We are inspired by the dedication of schools that excelled in School Letter Grades and are making a meaningful difference for students. We invite all Tennesseans to join us in supporting, uplifting, and advancing the growth of every school in our state.”

School Letter Grades provide a snapshot of how each school in the state is performing, including student achievement and academic growth measures for all schools, as well as a measure of college and career readiness just for high schools.

Overview of the Statewide 2024-25 School Letter Grades results:

355 schools received an overall A letter grade

483 schools received an overall B letter grade

Statewide numbers on schools receiving the highest score in one or more of the four categories of the School Letter Grades system: 525 schools received a level 5 in Achievement 560 schools received a level 5 in Growth 354 schools received a level 5 in Growth for Highest Need Students 100 elementary and middle schools earned a level 5 in all three categories 212 high schools received a level 5 in College and Career Readiness 27 high schools received a level 5 in all four categories



Annually, the State Report Card is updated to provide information about school and district performance, including overall achievement and progress on state assessments, enrollment, English learners’ proficiency in English, graduation rate, and students’ postsecondary readiness.

Additionally, the State Report Card will include the 2024-25 School Letter Grades, as well as funding allocation information, including for the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA), the state funding formula, which provides dollars to support specific student needs. The funding expenditures and postsecondary enrollment information will be available in early 2026.

Additionally, families can use the State Report Card to see how their child’s school is doing using interactive features such as:

An enhanced letter grade page within each individual school’s profile, showing a snapshot of their child’s school’s performance;

A TISA calculator tool that demonstrates how the state funding formula addresses individual student needs; and

A compare tool designed for users to compare schools and districts side-by-side on multiple metrics: school or district characteristics, demographics, academic achievement, available programs, and financial information.

The 2024-25 State Report Card and school letter grades can be accessed at the State Report Card website. For additional resources, visit the department’s State Report Card webpage and the TCAP Family Portal.