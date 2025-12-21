Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Blakemore Drive area Water Outage for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Blakemore Drive causing low water pressure and a water outage for the following streets and roads.

The roads affected are Blakemore Drive, Briarwood Drive, Wildwood Drive, Provo Drive, and Rubel Road.

Low water pressure possible for the vicinity during the work.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 7:00pm.