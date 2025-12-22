Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 22nd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 22nd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Mr. Man is a young male Australian Shepherd mix breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and is a medium size dog. It is unknown at this time how he is with other dogs, children or cats. He is located at the Fort Campbell location. Please call 931.472.5820 for directions on how to obtain a day pass to visit the shelter. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Asha is an adult female mixed Shepherd. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Come visit and take her out in the yard.

Charly is a 2 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. He is a sweet boy looking for a family who will take him on adventures.

Christina is an adult 7 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed upon adoption and still has plenty of playful energy! Please don’t let the older ones pass by. Still so much love to give! Check breed restrictions if on Post or renting PLEASE!

Holden is an adult 2 year old male mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. Sweet boy looking to find his forever family.

Sunny is a young adult male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained so he can go home the same day. He loves all the attention and playing with toys. Come see him in the cat room.

Misha is a female senior Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained so she can go home the same day. She might be defined as “senior” but this gal still has a lot of life left in her! She can be seen in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located @ 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*.

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Pete is an adult 2 and a half year old male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter box trained. He has the most beautiful eyes with 2 different colors, one blue one golden yellow! Does well with other cats but does prefer to be the only one. Prefers no dogs and does need a calm environment. He is very affectionate and loving.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com * Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Chance is a lovely adult (4-6 years old) male domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and dewormed. Chance is partially blind but he gets around very well even with this small disability. He does great with other cats and is looking for his cozy forever home. Chance’s adoption fees at this time are discounted! If you are looking for a wonderful lap companion look no further! *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan @ 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull terrier. He is fully vetted and neutered. Drako (for those who follow this column regularly) was literally abandoned at some truck stop at around 9 weeks old and thankfully made his way to this rescue where he has been his entire life. This sweet boy has energy, more energy and did we say energy? He has been working with trainers and volunteers to help him try to settle down a bit.

He loves playing and can be a lot for other dogs so he’d possibly be happy as a single dog as long as he is your true companion. Check with the great folks working with him about other dogs. He’s a great pup but sometimes his energy levels are just not for everyone.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Drako will do best with someone who will exercise him regularly and get him out and about in the world and show him plenty of love and patience. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and house/kennel trained. Ayer is great with children and other dogs but does need a no cat home please. She is a little silly when she plays with other dogs so meet and greets are mandatory if another dog is in the home.

She does fine with them but not every dog can appreciate her “zest” and excitement for life. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Brody is a 6 month old male Chihuahua/Yorkie mix.We’re talking pocket size here.Weighing in now about 6 pounds might be 10 or so pounds fully grown. He is vetted and will be neutered when age appropriate and is just the sweetest thing. Very affectionate and loving and will be a delightful addition. He seems to be fine with kids and other dogs, cats are unknown.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Bloompetal is a 1 year old female chocolate coated Domestic Medium hair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. She is fine with other cats, dogs, and children.This stunning girl is a total cuddlebug and loves being with her people. She enjoys being carried around and happily melts into your arms. Bloompetal is just a stunning, loving and very social girl. She will be an amazing companion.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Harley is a one year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained with work ongoing with leash and kennel training too. Harley is unknown with cats, good with dogs and she will be great with kids 8 and older only due to her excitement and higher energy. A home with a huge yard, lots of toys, and plenty of activities and exercise is what is on her wish list!

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/harley or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thane is an adult male Pit Bull and Basset Hound mix. He is very friendly, protective and loyal. Fully vetted and Thane needs to be the only pet in the home please. This boy has a lot of love to give and would be a wonderful companion, especially for a retired couple who can take him on adventures or a single person who wants a fantastic partner for all kinds of activities.

Hot Rod’s Garage

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Currently, our rescue doesn’t have any available for adoption, but please keep watching the column and our Facebook page for any new updates. Thank you!

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Nellie is a gentle Lab/Great Dane mix. She is the perfect mix of both breeds. She is fully vetted, spayed, chipped and house trained. She is 6 years old and blind. But this disability does not slow her down at all. She has adapted beautifully to her world.

Nellie needs a calm, quiet home, no cats please and no children. She needs to be the only dog and is so loving to her humans. She loves relaxing outside and is confident to wander a safely fenced yard on her own. Nellie does take meds every month for anxiety but that might be able to stop once she has settled into her forever home.

This sweet girl is non destructive (that ship sailed a long time ago thank you) and is an indoor dog. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!