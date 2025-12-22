Marsha Blackburn Report: This Christmas, America Is Safer, Stronger, and More Prosperous

Washington, D.C. – When we look back over the last year, one theme stands out about the Trump administration’s accomplishments: President Donald J. Trump is keeping his word and making America safer and stronger than ever before.

Weekly Rundown

This week, I sent a letter to CVS Health CEO David Joyner, pressing him on the company’s lengthy record of fraud and regulatory violations at taxpayers’ expense and the role the company has played in driving up health care costs. Earlier this year, I led the charge to rein in pharmacy benefit managers by introducing the Patients Before Middlemen Act, which would bring down the cost of prescription drugs by delinking the compensation of pharmacy benefit managers from drug price utilization. Read more here.

Health care providers shouldn’t be hindered by bureaucratic red tape when caring for the men and women who have bravely served our nation. To strengthen health care delivery for service members and veterans, I introduced bipartisan legislation that would end unnecessary credentialing duplication for medical providers so they can move between the Department of War and the Department of Veterans Affairs more quickly, ensuring service members and veterans get the high-quality care they need without delay. Read more here.

AI-powered toys are exposing children to inappropriate content, privacy risks, and manipulative engagement tactics. One AI-powered teddy bear rattled off a list of sexual fetishes and described different sexual roleplay scenarios in detail. It also gave step-by-step instructions on how to light a match and where to find knives, encouraging self-harm.

Marsha’s Roundup

With Christmas right around the corner, I sent a bipartisan letter pressing the Chief Executive Officers of Little Learners Toys, Mattel, Miko, Curio Interactive, FoloToy, and Keyi Robot on the use of artificial intelligence in their toys and the risks they pose for children. I am demanding answers on what safeguards these companies have in place to protect kids, and I urge parents not to buy these dangerous toys for their children this Christmas. Read more here Visual artists produce incredible work that deserves to be protected, but current copyright law has fallen short. I introduced the Visual Artists Copyright Reform Act (VACRA) so creators like photographers, illustrators, and graphic artists can protect their work and enforce their rights. This bill would fix a broken system by cutting unnecessary costs and bureaucracy, helping America’s creative community thrive. Read more here

ICYMI

Last week, I introduced the Helping Undergraduate Students Thrive with Long-Term Earnings (HUSTLE) Act to help college athletes navigate the multibillion-dollar NIL marketplace. This legislation would empower college athletes to invest their earnings in a tax-advantaged account that grows over time, require trustees to provide financial education, and create safeguards to prevent exploitation by dishonest agents. Read more here.

Eight decades ago, Tennessee helped America win the first nuclear race. With new challenges and opportunities before us, our state must once again rise to the moment—ensuring that America remains the global leader in nuclear energy and securing our freedom, safety, and sovereignty for generations to come. Read more about how America’s nuclear renaissance runs through Tennessee in my weekly column here.

Just days before Thanksgiving in 2022, 17-year-old James Woods had his life cut short after he was targeted in a sextortion scheme. I spoke with his mother during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, and her story is tragically similar to so many other parents across the United States. Read more about this in my weekly column here.