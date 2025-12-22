APSU Women’s Basketball Faces Loyola-Chicago to Close Out Chicago Road Swing

Austin Peay (6-2) at Loyola-Chicago (4-7)

Monday, December 22nd, 2025 | 2:00pm

Chicago, IL | Gentile Arena

Clarksville, TN – Continuing their stay in the Windy City, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team faces Loyola-Chicago, Monday, in a 2:00pm matchup at Gentile Arena.

Austin Peay (6-2) took a 59-48 win over Illinois-Chicago, Saturday, at Credit Union 1 Arena. Lameria Thomas paced the Govs with an 11-point, 14-rebound performance as Mya Williams also had 11 points, going three-for-four from the three-point line.

Anovia Sheals leads the APSU Govs with 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Freshman Jim’Miyah Branton paces the team with 3.8 assists per game, as Ines Gnahore leads with 1.4 steals per game.

Loyola (4-7, 0-1 A10) most recently took a 69-68 victory over Northwestern, December 18th. Alex-Anne Bessette led the team with 22 points as Brooklyn Vaughn had a 19-point, 10-rebound performance. A jumper by Clara Djoko with 21 seconds remaining in the game lifted the Ramblers to the win.

This will be the first matchup between the Governors and the Ramblers.

The Fast Break

Austin Peay State University is ranked first in the Atlantic Sun Conference with 28.5 bench points per game, a 7.4 rebound margin, and a 75.0 winning percentage.

Veronaye Charlton is second in the conference with a 1.87 assist/turnover ratio and is fifth with 3.5 assists per game. Her 76.7 free-throw percentage ranks eighth.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third in the conference with a 1.67 assist/turnover ratio and fifth with 3.5 assists per game.

About the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers

Loyola is 4-7 on the season, going 0-1 in A10 play, 1-4 at home, and 3-3 on the road.

Alex-Anne Bessette is eighth in the A10 with a 45.3 field goal percentage.

Brooklyn Vaughn is eighth with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Alexa Kinas is sixth with 2.0 steals per game.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team concludes the nonconference season with a December 28th game against Berry at F&M Bank Arena.