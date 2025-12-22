40.4 F
Clarksville
Sunday, December 21, 2025
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Dr. Marida Pace-Newbern
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Dr. Marida Pace-Newbern

April 27th, 1978 — December 17th, 2025

News Staff
By News Staff
Dr. Marida Pace-Newbern
Dr. Marida Pace-Newbern

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Dr. Marida Pace-Newbern, age 47, passed away on December 17th, 2025. Born on April 27th, 1978, Dr. Pace-Newbern was known for her dedication, compassion, and commitment to serving others through her professional and personal life. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, integrity, and meaningful impact on all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 29th, 2025, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dr. Marida Pace-Newbern, please visit our flower store.
 
 

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

Previous article
#20 Tennessee Vols Basketball Dominates Gardner-Webb, Cruise to 94-52 Victory at Food City Center
Next article
APSU Women’s Basketball Faces Loyola-Chicago to Close Out Chicago Road Swing
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information