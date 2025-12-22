Clarksville Obituary: Dr. Marida Pace-Newbern

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Marida Pace-Newbern, age 47, passed away on December 17th, 2025. Born on April 27th, 1978, Dr. Pace-Newbern was known for her dedication, compassion, and commitment to serving others through her professional and personal life. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness, integrity, and meaningful impact on all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 29th, 2025, from 11:00am to 1:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 1:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home.