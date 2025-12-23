Clarksville Obituary: Christopher Lewis

Clarksville, TN – Christopher Lewis, age 63, passed away on December 14th, 2025. Born on July 19th, 1962, Christopher will be remembered for his kind spirit, quiet strength, and the lasting impact he had on those who knew and loved him.

Viewing will be held Monday, December 29th, 2025, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will take place Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, beginning at 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home, followed by interment at Riverview Cemetery at 12:30pm.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Christopher Lewis, please visit our flower store.