Clarksville Obituary: Lucille Wilcox

Clarksville, TN – Lucille Wilcox, born June 8th, 1958, passed away peacefully on December 22nd, 2025. She will be remembered for her warm heart, caring nature, and the love she shared with her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A viewing will be held on Friday, January 2nd, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Foston Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 12:00pm on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026, at Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Garden. Family and friends are invited to gather to honor and celebrate Lucille’s life and legacy.

