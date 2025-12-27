APSU Men’s Basketball Hosts Fisk in Nonconference Basketball Finale at F&M Bank Arena, Sunday

Austin Peay (5-5 | 0-0 ASUN) vs. Fisk (3-13 | 0-4 GCAC)

Sunday, December 28th, 2025 | 4:30pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team’s final test of the 2025 nonconference season brings it back to its home hardwood for a Sunday 4:30pm matchup against NAIA Fisk on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors’ game against the Bulldogs is the second half of a doubleheader, with the women’s basketball team hosting Division III Berry College at 2:00pm.

Last time out, Austin Peay (5-5) earned a 76-75 victory against East Tennessee State (ETSU), December 12th, at F&M Bank Arena. Zyree Collins led all scorers with 25 points, in addition to nine assists, six rebounds, three steals, and sank the game-winning free throws with under 90 seconds to play. Collins’ career night led to him being tabbed the Atlantic Sun Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week, just the second freshman in program history to sweep the ASUN’s weekly honors.

Through the opening 10 games of the season, Collins is second both on APSU and among ASUN freshmen with 13.6 points per game. His 25-point outing was the second-highest-scoring game by a freshman in the league this season and the third-highest by a Gov.

The Governors’ top-two scoring performances both belong to Collin Parker, who paces the team with 15.0 points per game and is shooting 46.6% from the floor, 41.3% from three, and 82.1% from the charity stripe throughout the nonconference slate. A two-time NAIA All-American at Columbia before arriving in Clarksville over the offseason, Parker has scored in double figures six times this season and 117 throughout his career. His 30 points against NIU (November 25th) and 29 points at Kent State (December 3rd) both are the highest-scoring performances by a Gov this season.

Rashaud Marshall is coming off the first double-double by a Gov this season with 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Buccaneers. Marshall has started each of the last seven games for APSU and paces the team in field-goal percentage (57.0%), rebounds (63), offensive rebounds (31), and blocks (10). The Blytheville, Arkansas native is averaging 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game over the Govs’ last three outings.

Sunday’s game is the second all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Fisk (3-13), with the Governors earning a 79-52 victory against the Bulldogs, November 14th, 2023. The game also is the third time the Bulldogs have faced a Division I opponent this season, with Fisk falling to Tennessee State, 101-50, November 3rd, and dropping a 96-49 decision at Belmont, November 21st.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Ethan Schmidt on the call.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University closes nonconference play against NAIA Fisk in a Sunday afternoon tilt.

With a win, the Governors would finish nonconference play with a winning record for the first time since going 4-2 during a COVID-shortened 2020 nonconference slate. It would be APSU’s first winning record in a non-shortened nonconference season since going 8-5 in 2018.

Sunday’s game is APSU’s first game in 16 days.

The Governors are led in scoring by Collin Parker (15.0), in rebounds (6.3) and blocks (1.0) by Rashaud Marshall, and in assists (4.5) and steals (2.0) by Zyree Collins.

Head coach Corey Gipson has utilized three starting lineups this season and, most recently, went with the lineup of Zyree Collins, Matt Enright, Tate McCubbin, Collin Parker, and Rashaud Marshall for the first time in the Govs’ most recent win against East Tennessee State (ETSU).

Tate McCubbin has the longest active starting streak on the team with 28-consecutive starts.

Austin Peay leads the ASUN in scoring defense (69.2), scoring margin (+71), steals per game (10.6), turnover margin (+4.4), and turnovers forced per game (16.4). APSU’s steals and turnovers forced per game rank 15th and 16th in the nation, respectively.

About the Fisk Bulldogs

Fisk is led by second-year head coach Jeremiah Cruther, who is 12-33 at the helm of Bulldogs’ basketball.

Fisk enters Sunday’s game 3-13 overall, with an 0-4 record in Gulf Coast Athletic Conference play.Fisk is led in scoring by Simeon Williams II’s 13.5 points per game. Williams II, who is the only Bulldog to have started all 16 games this season, has scored in double figures 13 times, including in both of Fisks’ Division I contests. He also paces the team with 8.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per contest.Last season, Fisk went 9-20 overall, with a 7-11 record in GCAC play. Its 2024-25 season ended in the opening round of the HBCUAC Basketball Championship’s opening round following a 69-63 loss to Wilberforce.

