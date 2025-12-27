Clarksville Obituary: Russell Edward Wallace, II

Clarksville, TN – Russell Edward Wallace, II, lovingly known as “Cowboy,” was born on May 9th, 1941, in the vibrant town of Clarksville, TN. He departed this world peacefully at home on December 21st, 2025. A man of many talents and an even bigger heart, Cowboy graced the lives of those around him with warmth and kindness that will be dearly missed.

A proud veteran, Russell served in the United States Army, embodying the spirit of dedication and service to his country. Following his military service, he embarked on a fulfilling career at Trane Co., where the nickname “Cowboy” was affectionately bestowed upon him—a testament to his spirited persona and zest for life.

Russell was not only known for his professional contributions but also for his vibrant hobbies and interests. He found joy in oil painting, capturing the beauty of the world around him on canvas. Canoeing and fishing also held a special place in his heart, providing him with tranquil moments spent in nature’s embrace. But the most important thing in his life was his faith in God. He was a godly man, guided by his deep devotion and sustained by an unwavering trust in God. Russell is now in the sweet embrace of our Heavenly Father.

Beyond his passions, Russell was a proud member of Masonic Lodge #89, where he achieved the esteemed Scottish Rites 32nd degree. This affiliation reflected his commitment to community and brotherhood, values he cherished throughout his life.

Russell is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Wallace, whose companionship brought him endless joy. His brothers, Bill Wallace (Jan) and Frank Wallace (Linda), both of Clarksville, along with his sister-in-law, Donna Boring of Cumberland City, and brother-in-law, Wayne Yarbrough of Clarksville, share fond memories of him. He also leaves behind his loyal lap buddy, Packy, and several cherished nieces and nephews who will carry his spirit forward.

In a fitting farewell, Russell left for his final journey. He took to the road in a Tesla, in which he had never ridden, jamming to the melodies of Dolly Parton. This vibrant exit speaks volumes of the upbeat and spirited life he led—an embodiment of the man we all knew and adored.

Though he is preceded in death by his parents, Russell Edward Wallace, Sr. and Rebecca Carter Wallace, and his sister, Shirley Yarbrough, the love and lessons he imparted will remain forever etched in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, let us celebrate the legacy of kindness, creativity, and courage that he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Cowboy; you will be greatly missed but never forgotten.