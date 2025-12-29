Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Cumberland Drive lane for Water Service Line Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed approximately 300 feet of the southbound lane at 885 Cumberland Drive for water service line repair work.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion at the worksite.

The water service line repair is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 2:00pm.