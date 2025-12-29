Clarksville Christian School’s Trenton Hassell Named 2025 National Coach of the Year

Clarksville, TN – For a while in October the biggest secret in town was Clarksville Christian School’s surprise party to honor CCS Coach Trenton Hassell who had just been named the 2025 National Coach of the Year by the National Christian School Association (NCSA).

Hassell, the head girls’ basketball coach at CCS, has led the team to four consecutive state championships and two national championships. The notoriously shy coach indicated that if he had known what was about to happen, he might have tried to avoid the whole thing.

The gymnasium was filled with local dignitaries, friends, family members, former coaches, teammates, and co-workers, as well as the entire CCS student body, faculty, and staff. Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden spoke. Dave Loos, Hassell’s former APSU coach and current APSU coach Corey Gipson offered some inspiring words, and many others took their turn at the podium, praising the character and ability of the humble coach.

The award was presented to Hassell by NCSA President Andrew Baker. There was a short press conference after the presentation, during which Hassell was joined by two of his star players, Marley Spires and his daughter Lauren Hassell, both nationally-ranked.

Photo Gallery