Clarksville Police Investigate Greenwood Avenue Shooting; Victim Airlifted to Nashville Hospital

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 5:27pm in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim has been airlifted by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Preliminary information indicates this does not appear to be a random act of violence. Officers remain on scene and are actively working the investigation.

No additional information is available for release at this time.