29 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 29, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigate Greenwood Avenue Shooting; Victim Airlifted to Nashville Hospital
News

Clarksville Police Investigate Greenwood Avenue Shooting; Victim Airlifted to Nashville Hospital

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police on the scene.
Clarksville Police on the scene.

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 5:27pm in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound and immediately began life-saving measures. The victim has been airlifted by helicopter to a Nashville hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Preliminary information indicates this does not appear to be a random act of violence. Officers remain on scene and are actively working the investigation.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Gary Darnell Johnson
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: James Lurton Collins Jr
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information