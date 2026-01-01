Clarksville Obituary: Tammy Lynn Killebrew

Clarksville, TN – Tammy Lynn Killebrew, age 55, of Woodlawn, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 at her residence.

Tammy was born on September 3rd, 1970 to Gail Kennedy and the late Larry Beard. Tammy is also preceded by her husband, Wayne Killebrew, and the father of her children, Mark Travis. Along with her daughter, Ashlee Travis.

Tammy is survived by her mother and her bonus dad, Gail and Jimmy Outland; daughters, Karlee Travis and April Pinkerton; niece, Rilea Beard; nephew, Daryl Beard; brothers, Mike (Karen) Beard and Micah (Lisa) Outland; son in law, Mike Vicars; sister, Shannon (Thomas) Grasty; grandchildren, Sean Belt, Levi Stuard, Mark Travis, Alaina Pinkerton, and Clayton Pinkerton.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

