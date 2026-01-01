56.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 1, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Tammy Lynn Killebrew
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Tammy Lynn Killebrew

News Staff
By News Staff
Tammy Lynn Killebrew
Tammy Lynn Killebrew

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Tammy Lynn Killebrew, age 55, of Woodlawn, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025 at her residence.

Tammy was born on September 3rd, 1970 to Gail Kennedy and the late Larry Beard. Tammy is also preceded by her husband, Wayne Killebrew, and the father of her children, Mark Travis. Along with her daughter, Ashlee Travis.

Tammy is survived by her mother and her bonus dad, Gail and Jimmy Outland; daughters, Karlee Travis and April Pinkerton; niece, Rilea Beard; nephew, Daryl Beard; brothers, Mike (Karen) Beard and Micah (Lisa) Outland; son in law, Mike Vicars; sister, Shannon (Thomas) Grasty; grandchildren, Sean Belt, Levi Stuard, Mark Travis, Alaina Pinkerton, and Clayton Pinkerton.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Tammy, please visit our floral store.

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

Previous article
Tennessee Traffic Fatalities Drop 14 Percent in 2025, State Data Shows
Next article
#23 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Defeats Florida 76-65 to Open SEC Play in Knoxville
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information