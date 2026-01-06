Clarksville Police Searching for Runaway Juvenile Demari Haley Last Seen on Durrett Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Fifteen-year-old Demari Haley was reported missing on January 1st, 2026.

His mother stated Demari was last seen on November 12th, 2025, at their residence in the Durrett Drive area. She advised that Demari contacted her during the Christmas break and said he was fine but would not disclose his location.

Demari is described as 5’3” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with light brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Demari Haley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Herring at 931.648.0656, ext. 5325.