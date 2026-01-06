APSU Men’s Basketball Forward Collin Parker Receives First Career ASUN Newcomer of the Week Award

Jacksonville, FL – After helping lead the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team to a perfect record through the opening week of Atlantic Sun Conference play, Collin Parker was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week for the first time in his career, the league announced Monday.

Parker averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game in home wins against North Florida and Jacksonville. The Montgomery City, Missouri native paced APSU in scoring for the fifth time this season with 26 points in a 102-83 victory against North Florida, Thursday, while also adding eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals in a 11-for-19 night from the floor.

His performance against the Ospreys marked the third-highest scoring game by a Gov this season – with him now owning all three of those spots – by a Gov in 2025-26. His six assists also matched his career’s best mark and are tied for the fourth-most by a Gov this season.

In his game against UNF, Parker scored 15 points and hauled in five rebounds, while tying for a team-best three assists in a 71-68 victory against Jacksonville, Saturday. His 15 points were his seventh-highest-scoring game of the season and marked his ninth time scoring in double figures across his last 11 appearances.

Parker leads Austin Peay and ranks fourth in the ASUN with 15.8 points per game and a 47.8 field-goal percentage, while his 6.0 rebounds per game is tied for the best mark on the team and sixth in the conference.

Parker is the fourth Governor to earn an ASUN weekly honor this season, and the third to be tabbed the league’s Newcomer of the Week. He also is the ninth individual in program history to receive the award, with it being the 15th time a Governor has received the weekly award since APSU joined the league prior to the 2022-23 season.

Parker and the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team return to the hardwood for a Thursday 6:00pm CT contest against Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida, before then facing Stetson on Saturday at 1:00pm in DeLand.