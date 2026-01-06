65.6 F
Matt Van Epps Wins Tennessee 7th District Primary, Thanks Supporters at Shelby’s Trio

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Republican candidate Matt Van Epps, currently vying for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District seat enjoyed a primary win in early November as he and a few hundred supporters gathered at Shelby’s Trio for a watch party.

When the results came in, Campaign Finance Chair Julie Beaman excitedly addressed the eager audience. She was followed by Alex Bertelli and Morgan Laird, who shared stories of their long-time friend.

Next, Van Epps, joined by his wife Meg, took the stage. He talked about why he wants to serve, his journey to this primary victory, and his appreciation for his supporters. Then, he impressed upon everyone the importance of getting to the polls in December.

“Tonight’s win is a humbling vote of confidence from the people of Middle and West Tennessee. Thank you to every volunteer, voter, and supporter who believed in our mission. Now we turn to December 2nd to make sure we keep this seat red!”

