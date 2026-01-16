APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Nashville to take on Lipscomb, Saturday

Austin Peay (11-5 | 5-0 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (11-7 | 4-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 17th, 2026 | 6:00pm

Nashville, TN | Allen Arena

Clarksville, TN – After securing its seventh-straight win in a thrilling, two-point victory against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team heads down I-24 for a Saturday 6:00pm Atlantic Sun Conference contest against Lipscomb at Allen Arena in Nashville.

Austin Peay (11-5, 5-0 ASUN) earned a 74-72 win over Eastern Kentucky yesterday evening after a would-be game-winner by the Colonels was called just late. The win extended the Govs’ ASUN-best winning streak to seven – the program’s longest since January 2020 and tied for the 15th-longest in program history.

The Governors are led in scoring by Collin Parker’s 15.9 points per game, while both he and freshman Zyree Collins – the reigning ASUN Player and Newcomer of the Week – both are averaging 18.0 points per game since the start of league action.

Collins paced the APSU Govs with 18 points in the win against the Colonels, marking the St. Louis, Missouri native’s fifth time pacing the team in scoring this season and his fourth-straight game with at least 15 points. Defensively, Collins is 14th nationally and leads the ASUN with 2.56 steals per game. Collectively, the APSU Govs are second in Division I with 11.5 steals per game, while their 69.6 scoring defense, 10.6 scoring margin, 6.0 turnover margin, and 16.75 turnovers forced per game all lead the ASUN.

Saturday’s game is the 80th all-time meeting between Austin Peay and Lipscomb (11-7, 4-1 ASUN) and the sixth as an ASUN matchup. APSU leads the series, which dates back to 1930, 40-39; however, Lipscomb has claimed 14 of the last 15 meetings dating back to the 2010 season.

Saturday’s game, and all ASUN games this season, will be streamed live on ESPN+.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s sixth game of ASUN play takes it to the Music City for an in-state matchup against Lipscomb.

APSU owns the longest winning streak in the ASUN (7), and is one of two teams in the league (Queens) to still be undefeated in ASUN play.

The Govs are 40-39 all-time against the Bisons. Lipscomb is 18-13 against APSU in Nashville.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in road wins (4), while the Bisons’ eight home games are tied for the most in the league.

Led by the top-scoring defense in the ASUN this season, APSU has held 15-of-16 opponents below their season average in scoring this season, including four teams to at least 10 points below their average.

