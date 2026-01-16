APSU Track & Field Concludes Opening Day at Vanderbilt Invitational

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team concluded its first day of the Vanderbilt Invitational, Friday, at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.

After Ja’Kyah Montgomery tallied a top 10 mark in the in high jump, Madelyn Kocik finished seventh in the long jump with a 5.54-meter leap. Heading to the throwing events, Emma Tucker highlighted a trio of Govs with a 16.36-meter mark in the weight throw. Sydney Freeman, Jaedyn Stalnecker, Emily Bey, and Mary Kate French then concluded APSU’s events for the day with the distance medley.

The Governors return to action tomorrow morning where a trio of APSU Govs will compete in the first round of the 60-meter dash, which kicks off at noon.

