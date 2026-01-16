36.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 17, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Track & Field Concludes Opening Day at Vanderbilt Invitational
Sports

APSU Track & Field Concludes Opening Day at Vanderbilt Invitational

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Opens Vanderbilt Invitational with Strong First-Day Performances. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Opens Vanderbilt Invitational with Strong First-Day Performances. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Track and FieldNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team concluded its first day of the Vanderbilt Invitational, Friday, at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center.

After Ja’Kyah Montgomery tallied a top 10 mark in the in high jump, Madelyn Kocik finished seventh in the long jump with a 5.54-meter leap. Heading to the throwing events, Emma Tucker highlighted a trio of Govs with a 16.36-meter mark in the weight throw. Sydney Freeman, Jaedyn Stalnecker, Emily Bey, and Mary Kate French then concluded APSU’s events for the day with the distance medley.

The Governors return to action tomorrow morning where a trio of APSU Govs will compete in the first round of the 60-meter dash, which kicks off at noon.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2025-26 Austin Peay State University track & field season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous article
APSU Men’s Basketball travels to Nashville to take on Lipscomb, Saturday
Next article
Clarksville Obituary: Vanessa Lamberth-Black
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information