Five New Officers from Clarksville Police Department Graduate from Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy

Clarksville, TN – On December 11th, 2025, five officers from the Clarksville Police Department (APSU) graduated from the nine-week Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy (RLETA).

Following graduation, the officers have been completing CPD’s in-house post-academy training and will begin the department’s Field Training Officer (FTO) program on January 16th, 2026.

The FTO program includes three phases over 14 weeks and is designed to prepare officers for independent patrol duties. Upon successful completion, they will be assigned to their patrol shifts.