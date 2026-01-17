Clarksville Obituary: Henry Salgado

Clarksville, TN – Henry Salgado, age 55 of Clarksville and formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026 at Vanderbilt Medical center in Nashville, TN.

Henry was born on February 26th, 1970 in Brooklyn, NY to Henry Salgago (predeceased) and Myrtha Geigel.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

We remember and honor Henry, a beloved family member who was a great son, a loving brother, and a person with a truly big heart. Henry showed up for the people he loved, offering kindness, protection, and support without ever asking for anything in return. As a son, he brought pride, comfort, and love to his family. As a brother, he was a steady presence—someone you could lean on, laugh with, and trust completely.

Henry’s compassion reached far beyond his immediate family. He had a gentle way of making people feel seen, valued, and cared for, and his generosity left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him. Though his time with us feels far too short, the love Henry gave so freely will live on through the memories we hold and the lives he touched.

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

— Psalm 34:18

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488.