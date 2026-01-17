Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Sets Sustainability Standard with Gold Certification

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks & Recreation is starting 2026 on a high note—recognized as the first Clarksville–Montgomery County Green Certified (CMCGCP) organization and earning the program’s Gold Level distinction.

This achievement reflects a department that was already performing well and committed to going further. By increasing waste diversion and continuously identifying opportunities for improvement, the Parks team has demonstrated leadership in sustainability and operational excellence.

As part of the certification process, the department implemented meaningful energy-saving measures, including smart thermostat set points, powering down computers and equipment when not in use, installing occupancy sensors, and transitioning to LED lighting at all park facilities. While simple in practice, these actions add up to measurable energy savings and reduced costs.

The department has also made significant strides in water conservation and waste reduction. Efforts include sensor-based irrigation, native and pollinator-friendly landscaping, double-sided printing to reduce paper use, reusing washable cleaning cloths, switching to reusable products, reducing packaging, composting, and maintaining gardens. Preventative maintenance schedules and routine storm drain cleaning further demonstrate a long-term, responsible approach to environmental stewardship.

What truly sets Montgomery County Parks & Recreation apart is its commitment to community engagement. Through a community garden, indoor and outdoor classroom programming, and a wide range of classes, conservation becomes hands-on and accessible. Partnerships with Boy Scout groups, along with youth and summer programs, are helping cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards—fulfilling the vision for the Wade Bourne Nature Center.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden praised the department’s work, noting the lasting impact of these efforts.

“When I worked in the private sector, we pursued ISO 14001 certification to measure our environmental impacts. I know firsthand that it makes a difference, and what you are teaching our youth will have positive effects for decades to come,” said Mayor Golden.

This success reflects the leadership of Parks Director Sally Read, the dedication of her community-focused team, and strong support from the Mayor’s Office.

“I am blessed to have an incredible team of people working to strengthen the community we serve through their expertise and passion. Special thanks to Julianna Johnson for leading the certification effort for us,” said Read.

Expanding on their commitment, the department is launching a new summer camp, Wildlife Watchkeepers, a week-long immersive experience focused on hands-on nature conservation and environmental stewardship. Registration opens at 8:00am on Monday, March 2nd, at: https://tinyurl.com/3vbvpa2y

County Parks & Recreation is also awaiting official designation of Rotary Park as an Arboretum green space. For now, residents can explore an interactive, GIS-based program highlighting individual trees through this Story Map:

https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/120f25217ede490e9019847656fffccf