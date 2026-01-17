Clarksville Obituary: Rolando Torres Rosa

Clarksville, TN – Chief Warrant Officer Three Rolando Torres Rosa, age 52, passed away on Thursday, January 8th, 2026. A Celebration of Life with Full Military Honors will be held at 6:00pm Tuesday, January 20th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home (1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040) with Chaplain (MAJ) Nick Wright officiating. Visitation will be held 4:00pm-6:00pm.

Rolando was born on November 30th, 1973 in Ponce, Puerto Rico to Orlando Torres and Aida Luz Rosa. Rolando attained his bachelors degree in Education from Sacred Heart University. Prior to serving in the military, Rolando served his community as a Police Officer in Puerto Rico for 12 years.

He had a 20-year career with the United States Army, beginning as a Unit Supply Specialist (92Y) and culminating as the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Property Book Officer (PBO). The 160th SOAR (A), also known as the “Night Stalkers,” are specially selected and well-trained soldiers who provide the best aviation support to the most elite units in the United States. He embodied the unit’s motto: Night Stalkers Don’t Quit!

In fact, even up to his final day on this side of heaven, Rolando was preparing his family for their future as they were about to enter retirement, including preparing his property in Buchannan in Night Stalker fashion – like it was a no-fail operation, arriving +/- 30 seconds. Rolando never quit!

Apart from his contributions to the Army and his country, Rolando loved his Lord, his family, and serving people, evidenced by his common phrases, “I got you!” and “No problems, only solutions.” He was an outdoorsman who loved running, biking, and hiking.

He has received numerous awards and accommodations including three Meritorious Service Medals, Parachutist Badge, and Presidential Unit Citation.

Rolando is preceded in death by his mother, Aida Luz Rosa; survived by his loving wife, Alba L. Fuentes Novoa; his son, Jan Torres Fuentes, and daughter, Paola Torres Fuentes; daughter-in-law, Carynn; granddaughter, Caroline Torres; brothers, Orlando L. Torres and Armando L. Torres.

Condolences may be made to Rolando’s family by visiting NaveFuneralHomes.com.

Livestream available below.