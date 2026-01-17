Clarksville Police Department Celebrates Graduation of Six Officers from Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Clarksville, TN – On December 19th, 2025, six officers with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) graduated from the twelve-week Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in Nashville, Tennessee.

The officers were hired on April 7, 2025, and completed several weeks of in-house training, along with the first phase of the department’s Field Training Officer (FTO) program, prior to attending the academy.

While at the academy, Officer Hunter Mead earned the Marksmanship Award after achieving a perfect score of 100.

The newly graduated officers will now complete the remaining two phases of the FTO program before being assigned to their respective patrol shifts.