Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Power Street Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main on Power Street and has turned off water service from Cedar Street to New Providence Boulevard. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work.

Power Street has been closed from Cedar Street to Walnut Street. Traffic will be detoured to Cedar Street and Walnut Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.