Clarksville Gas and Water Cancels North Clarksville Water Main Work Due to Winter Storm

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has canceled water system improvement work planned on Thursday, January 29th, 2026, in North Clarksville.

This work has been canceled because of the weekend winter storm effects, ongoing hazardous road conditions and extreme temperatures.

The water system improvement work will include installing a new 24-inch gate valve and replacing an existing water valve on a 24-inch water transmission line along the south side of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway near 2506 Whitfield Road and 2594 Pea Ridge Road.

A second project will take place simultaneously at the Allen Griffey Booster Station for water pump replacement and to rebuild a control valve at the station.

A new work date will be announced through normal channels when it has been determined.