Clarksville Gas and Water Cancels North Clarksville Water Main Work Due to Winter Storm

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has canceled water system improvement work planned on Thursday, January 29th, 2026, in North Clarksville.
This work has been canceled because of the weekend winter storm effects, ongoing hazardous road conditions and extreme temperatures.
The water system improvement work will include installing a new 24-inch gate valve and replacing an existing water valve on a 24-inch water transmission line along the south side of the 101st Airborne Division Parkway near 2506 Whitfield Road and 2594 Pea Ridge Road.
A second project will take place simultaneously at the Allen Griffey Booster Station for water pump replacement and to rebuild a control valve at the station.
A new work date will be announced through normal channels when it has been determined.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com