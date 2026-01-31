Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Thompkins Lane closed for water main leak repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main on Thompkins Lane. Low water pressure may affect the vicinity during the work. A water outage on Thompkins Lane is possible.

Thompkins Lane has been closed from Gibson Drive to Crossland Avenue. Traffic will be detoured to Gibson Drive to Crossland Avenue to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 3:00am.