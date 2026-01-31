“Service Beyond the Uniform” Community Panel hosted by Millan Foundation set for February 5th

Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members Share Insights on Leadership, Purpose, and Continued Service

Clarksville, TN – The Millan Foundation is proud to host Service Beyond the Uniform, a free community panel discussion bringing together Veterans and active-duty service members to explore leadership, purpose, and meaningful ways to continue serving beyond military service. The event will take place on Thursday, February 5th, 2026, at 4:00pm at The Press in downtown Clarksville.

Service Beyond the Uniform is designed to highlight the “why” behind continued service — drawing from lived experiences, leadership lessons shaped by military careers, and practical ways individuals can give back to their communities. Through open conversation and shared stories, the panel will offer attendees insight into resilience, service-driven leadership, and finding purpose in every season of life.

The event will be led by Brigadier General (Retired) Scott E. Brower, a career Special Forces officer whose distinguished service includes multiple combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan and senior command roles, including Acting Senior Commander of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. He currently serves as Director of the Bass Military Scholars Program at Vanderbilt University.

“Service becomes part of who you are in the military, and that doesn’t leave you when you take the uniform off. Having a chance to continue that service mindset is one of the reasons we find this community so enticing to the Veteran population.” – Brigadier General (Retired) Scott E. Brower.

General Brower will be joined by an accomplished panel of Veterans and community leaders, including CW4 (Retired) Josh Burch, CW5 (Retired) Gary Linfoot, CW4 (Retired) Joe Shakeenab, Sergeant Major (Retired) Hector Santos, and USAF Captain Alexis Shaw, each bringing unique perspectives shaped by decades of military service, leadership, and ongoing community involvement. Together, the panel will explore how values rooted in service — integrity, accountability, and teamwork — continue to shape meaningful impact beyond the uniform.

To learn more about our panel of speakers, please click HERE to read in detail about each

member’s backstory.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 5th, 2026

Thursday, February 5th, 2026 Time: 4:00pm

4:00pm Location: The Press, 211 South Second Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040

The Press, 211 South Second Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040 RSVP: Free event; RSVP here: www.givebutter.com/SBTU2026

This event is open to the public and RSVPs are encouraged for seating. Following the panel,

guests are invited to a reception in The Jude Room to connect with community leaders,

nonprofits, and one another.

For more information or to RSVP, please visit www.millanfamilyfoundation.org or email

foundation@millanenterprises.com.

The Millan Foundation was created with a simple but powerful purpose: to remove barriers so others can thrive. What began as a desire to quietly step in where help was needed—whether through disaster relief, medical support for children, or providing essentials to families—has grown into a foundation dedicated to uplifting communities both locally and abroad.

Contact: Millan Foundation — Website: www.millanfamilyfoundation.org —- Email: foundation@millanenterprises.com