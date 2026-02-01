Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Schools Are Closed Monday, February 2nd; Makeup Day Set as Winter Storm Impacts Continue

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) District offices will remain closed to allow staff to prioritize safety and assist with reopening schools as soon as possible. Chiefs will communicate expectations with mission-essential district employees.

The Professional Development Day on Wednesday, February 4th, is canceled. Classes will be in session on Wednesday.

As CMCSS leadership awaits approval from the Commissioner of Education for a waiver due to exhausted stockpile days, CMCSS must implement the inclement-weather makeup plan, and Wednesday, February 4th, is the first makeup day in that plan.

Families, this is not the news we wanted to share this weekend. We understand the frustration and are just as ready for spring weather as you are, but please know we will always prioritize safety.

District leaders, many of whom have lived in this region their whole lives, cannot recall a winter storm in the past 30+ years as impactful on road conditions as this one. As you may have seen in local news, we experienced layers of mixed precipitation last weekend, which has been referred to as a “lasagna” of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Facts:

Snow settled loosely, but when sleet followed, it compacted and interlocked snow crystals. Freezing rain then coated that mix in a thick, hard glaze as it froze on contact with surfaces.

Although we have had a few sunny days since the winter storm, the lows have averaged in the teens, with several days of single-digit wind chills, and the highs have barely been above freezing.

Ice this thick will not melt without sustained warmth, and overnight refreezing continues hardening softened spots.

The persistent ice and daily refreeze cycles significantly impact progress across the community.

If anyone has tried shoveling their driveway, you know this is not as simple as moving fluffy snow that a plow or snow shovel can simply push aside. Removing a single layer of ice is difficult enough, and we are facing 2-3 inches of densely bonded, laminated ice. This is not a simple de-icing task.

Facts:

Crews must mechanically break the ice and complete multiple rounds of abrasion and scraping, while trying to prevent damage to plows and blades caused by the thick ice.

On CMCSS’ nearly 50 school and district office campuses, the Operations Department maintains over 87 acres of paved surfaces and 22 miles of sidewalks.

Because a winter storm of this magnitude is an extremely rare occurrence in our area, CMCSS does not invest taxpayer funds in a large fleet of heavy winter equipment to handle this scale of an icing event.

Likewise, outsourcing the clearing work is very costly, and there is no guarantee of a return on investment that our campuses will be fully accessible, and we expect to continue facing challenges on side streets, bus stops, and sidewalks across Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Despite the challenges, crews have been working diligently across the community. A lot of the clearing work is being done manually to make up for the lack of equipment. We are extremely grateful for their hard work as they continue literally chipping away at the ice through the weekend.

We will keep working and remain optimistic that with warming temperatures and hard work, we can return to school on Tuesday. We will continue to keep families updated. However, we will likely not be able to make a decision on Tuesday until Monday afternoon, as we monitor progress across the community over the next 48 hours.

We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding, and we ask everyone to show essential workers love and appreciation for their hard work in getting us back to normal!