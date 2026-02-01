28.6 F
Fort Campbell DoDEA Schools Closed Monday, February 2nd Due to Icy Conditions

Fort Campbell High School FalconsFort Campbell, KY – Dear Fort Campbell DoDEA Families, Students, Teachers, and Staff,

Over the past several days and throughout the weekend, our teams have been working tirelessly to address the significant ice and winter weather that impacted our community.

We want to express our deep gratitude to our DoDEA facilities and grounds maintenance team, our contracted partners, the Fort Campbell Directorate of Public Works (DPW), and all our installation partners who have contributed extraordinary effort to clear parking lots, walkways, school entrances, and both bus and car‑rider lanes. Their dedication in such challenging conditions has been remarkable.

Despite these tremendous efforts, residual icy conditions still remain across portions of school grounds, transportation areas, and walking routes frequently used by students and staff. These areas will continue to require additional clearing, treatment, and monitoring to ensure safe access for all.

Out of an abundance of caution, all DoDEA schools on Fort Campbell will remain closed on Monday, February 2nd, 2026. This decision prioritizes the safety of our students, families, and staff while our teams continue working to eliminate remaining hazards caused by the recent winter weather.

Our grounds maintenance staff and contractors will continue to clear, salt, and treat impacted areas to restore full access as quickly and safely as possible.

Thank you again to all of our stakeholders for your patience, resilience, and tremendous support during this challenging weather event. We appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure a safe return to school for our students, teachers, and staff.

Respectfully,
DoDEA Fort Campbell Schools

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Schools Are Closed Monday, February 2nd; Makeup Day Set as Winter Storm Impacts Continue
Austin Peay State University Nursing Researchers Warn Unresolved Grief Can Take a Physical Toll
