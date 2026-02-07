Austin Peay State University Researcher Frank Ferdik Helps Lead Global Study on Mental Health of First Responders

Clarksville, TN – The work of keeping communities safe often comes at a personal cost, one carried quietly by those tasked with leading in moments of crisis. For years, researchers have documented the toll that frontline public safety work can take on mental health.

Far less attention, however, has been paid to the psychological burden borne by the leaders responsible for guiding those organizations through trauma, uncertainty, and loss.

That gap is now the focus of a major new international research effort.

Dr. Frank Ferdik, assistant professor of criminal justice at Austin Peay State University, is serving as a co-principal investigator on a $200,000 Supporting Psychological Health in First Responders (SPHIFR) Applied Research grant, awarded by the government of Canada. The two-year project, “Understanding Wellness and Leadership Effectiveness Among Canada’s Public Safety Leaders,” brings together an interdisciplinary research team to examine mental health, organizational stress, and leadership practices across Canada’s public safety sector.

Led by principal investigator Dr. Rose Ricciardelli of Memorial University of Newfoundland, the study will explore the prevalence of psychological distress among public safety leaders—including those in policing, corrections, fire services, and emergency response—and identify leadership strategies that can strengthen organizational support, reduce strain, and promote long-term wellbeing.

For Ferdik, the project represents a natural extension of his research on the health and wellness of frontline public safety personnel.

“Public safety leaders are often expected to project calm and certainty, even while carrying the cumulative weight of trauma, organizational responsibility, and public scrutiny,” Ferdik said. “My prior work has shown how inconsistent policies, operational stress, and lack of organizational support can erode wellbeing on the frontlines. This project allows us to examine how those same pressures affect leaders—and how leadership practices themselves can either amplify or alleviate harm.”

Ferdik’s recent scholarship has centered on the lived experiences of correctional officers and police personnel, particularly during periods of crisis. His research has highlighted how organizational confusion, shifting protocols, and limited access to credible mental health support can compound stress, burnout, and disengagement.

By applying a mixed-methods approach that combines national surveys with in-depth interviews, the SPHIFR project aims to generate actionable, evidence-based insights that can inform leadership training, wellness programming, and policy development.

“Healthy leadership is not just about decision-making under pressure,” Ferdik said. “It’s about whether leaders feel supported enough to lead with clarity, empathy, and resilience.”

The grant also underscores Austin Peay State University’s growing strength in interdisciplinary research addressing complex societal challenges.

“Dr. Ferdik’s work exemplifies the kind of engaged, impactful scholarship we value at Austin Peay,” said Dlynn Williams, dean of the APSU College of Behavioral and Health Sciences. “This project brings together criminal justice, mental health, public health, and leadership studies to address issues that affect communities on both sides of the border. It reflects our faculty’s ability to collaborate across disciplines and apply research in ways that truly matter.”

As the study moves forward, findings will be shared with public safety organizations, policymakers, and practitioners, with the goal of developing interventions that promote resilience and psychological health among those tasked with leading in the most demanding environments.

“At its core, this research is about possibility,” Ferdik said. “If we can better understand the pressures leaders face—and the supports that actually help—we can build systems that not only protect those who serve, but empower them to lead in ways that are healthier, more sustainable, and ultimately better for the communities they serve.”

About the APSU Department of Criminal Justice

The Department of Criminal Justice at Austin Peay State University offers bachelor’s and master’s degree programs that prepare students to examine, understand, and improve systems of policing, corrections, courts, homeland security, and public safety.

Housed within the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, the department emphasizes interdisciplinary study, applied research, and ethical, evidence-based practice. Faculty engage students in hands-on learning and scholarship that address contemporary challenges facing justice systems and communities, preparing graduates for careers in criminal justice, public service, and advanced study.