Saturday, February 7, 2026
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Peggy Lee Gross

December 5th, 1946 - February 4th, 2026

Peggy Lee Gross
Peggy Lee Gross

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Peggy Lee Gross, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026 at her residence.

Peggy was born on December 5th, 1946 in Maysville, KY to the late Charles H. Fryman, Sr. and Violet Fryman. Peggy is predeceased by her husband Dwight Gross; brother, Danny Fryman;, sister, Brenda Fryman; son, Bruce Gross and 4 infants.

Peggy is survived by daughter in law, Angelic Gross of Clarksville; granddaughters, Kandice Jackson (Dj), Natasha Kuhnert (Kevin); great grandkids, Annabelle, Maribel, and Kristopher Kuhnert. Peggy is also is survived by her brothers, Charles Fryman (Teresa),Paul Fryman,; sisters, Barbara Howard, Janice Jessie (Flint), Joan Hornback (James), Rita Mays (Tom), Arlene Ruschman (Mike), and Joyce Bryant (Harold).

Peggy was was an amazing Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Nana. As the oldest of 11, Peggy raised them along with her surviving son and continued her legacy of love while caring for her foster grandchildren. Family was very important to her and she loved them all dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 10th, 2026 at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Brother David Mackens officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, February 9th, 2026 from 4:00pm- 7:00pm at the funeral home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Peggy, please visit our floral store.
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

