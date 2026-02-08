Austin Peay State University Softball Uses Fast Start to Secure 11-7 Victory Against West Georgia

Carrollton, GA – Led by a six-run first inning, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team earned an 11-7 win against West Georgia, Sunday, at University Field.

Austin Peay (3-2) burst onto the scene with a six-run top of the first. Emilee Baker opened the game with a single to center field, before advancing to second after Makayla Navarro was hit by a pitch. And then, in Brie Howard fashion, the junior outfielder hit three-run bomb to put the Govs up 3-0 before a single out had been recorded.

After a Shelander double, Kiley Hinton fired another homer over the left field wall to put the Govs up 5-0 with just one out. Four batter later, a Baker single drove in Allen and gave the Govs a six-run lead midway through the first.

West Georgia (2-4) responded with three runs in both the bottom of the first and second inning, Austin Peay State University responded in the fourth with Katie Raper hitting a solo home run over the center field. West Georgia then tied the game for the first time following a sac-fly in the top of the fifth inning.

Makenzie Woodall’s first hit as a Gov came in the sixth inning, with the junior catcher coming on a two-RBI single, before Maggie Daughrity and Raper brought in additional runs in the seven, leading to the 11-7 win for APSU.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team hits the road for the Carl Vincent Insurance Invitational, February 13th-15th, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. There, the APSU Govs will face host McNeese State, Lamar, and Illinois-Chicago.