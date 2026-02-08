Clarksville Obituary: Felisha Helen Faye Gore

Clarksville, TN – Felisha Helen Faye Gore, born on March 10th, 1990, in Grants Pass, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on February 2nd, 2026. Felisha’s warm spirit and loving nature made a significant impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was a Sales Clerk at Walmart. Felisha was a loving mother, daughter, and sister who cherished her family above all. She took great joy in spending time with her children, Wyatt and Madison Greene, teaching and guiding them through life’s challenges, and helping them with their homework.

Her role as a mother was one of her greatest joys. Felisha held a special place in her heart for her two beloved cats, Willow and Tonto, who brought her endless comfort and companionship.

She is survived by her son Wyatt Greene, her daughter Madison Greene, and her mother Lola Gore, along with her brothers, Thaddeus Gore (Jessica), all of Clarksville, Tennessee and Randell Gore (Rose), of New Hampshire. Felisha was preceded in death by her father, Marshall Gore.

A memorial service to celebrate Felisha’s life will be held on February 13th, 2026, at 2:00pm, at the Clarksville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, located at 1230 Northfield Drive, Clarksville, TN 37040. This gathering will honor her legacy and provide an opportunity for friends and family to share their memories and support one another during this difficult time. Felisha will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she touched.