Clarksville-Montgomery County Library Levels Up from Bronze to Gold in Green Certification Program

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Library has advanced from Bronze to Gold level certification through the Clarksville–Montgomery County Green Certification Program (CMCGCP), reflecting its continued commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

The library maintained core requirements for energy and water conservation and waste reduction while expanding its efforts at the Main Library and establishing strong sustainable practices at the North Branch.

During the North Branch opening, staff partnered with Bi-County Solid Waste Management to recycle all cardboard and incorporated an outdoor space with plans for future classes, expanded reading and sensory areas, and staff facilities.

Transportation efficiencies, including staff carpooling and route optimization for book transfers between branches, further support the library’s sustainability goals. Additional initiatives include the Booktique at the Main Library, where donated books, CDs, and DVDs are sold for $1.00, promoting reuse while supporting library programs.

Library staff participate in ongoing education focused on waste reduction, and the library continues to serve as a community hub for programs and events. Through its summer reading program, the library also prioritizes providing food access for children.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden thanked Library Director Christina Reidel and the library team for their leadership, highlighting the positive impact of their work on youth and the broader community.

“We are always looking for ways to do our work better, support our customers, and make our community healthier,” said Riedel. “I also want to thank library team member April Papenfuss for leading this effort for us.”

For more about the CMCGCP, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/publiclibrary. For info about the CMCGCP, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/green or contact Michelle Newell at manewell@mcgtn.net or 931.245.1867.