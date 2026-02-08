48 F
APSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Belmont 7-0 to Extend Winning Streak

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates Belmont in Evansville Shutout. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates Belmont in Evansville Shutout. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisEvansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team defeated the Belmont Bruins 7-0, Sunday, at the Evansville Tennis Center. 

In doubles, the Govs’ No. 1 pairing of Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang defeated their opponents 7-6 with a 7-3 win in the tiebreaker. Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel fell to their opponents in a 6-4 match. Clemence and Sophia defeated their opponents 6-2 to give the Governors the doubles point.  

The Governors went undefeated in singles play. Baranov defeated Savannah Webster in a championship tie-breaker final set 10-4. Huang defeated her opposition in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3.  Luca Bohlen took her third set to a tiebreaker and won the final frame, 10-6. Butavand defeated her opponent in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4.

After earning a 6-1 first-set victory, Bruns won her second set, 7-5 to claim the point from the No. 5 singles position. Thiel also earned a 6-3, 6-1 win from No. 6 singles.

Results  

Doubles   

  1. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang def. Jessica Popiol / Savannah Webster, 7-6, (7-3) 
  2. Cielo Tapia-Cruz / Mia Jones def. Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel , 6-4 
  3. Clemence Butavand / Sophia Baranov def. Ketevan Jeladze / Libbie Hamilton, 6-2

Singles  

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Savannah Webster, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 
  2. Yi-Ching Huang def. Mia Jones, 6-0, 6-3  
  3. Luca Bohlen def. Cielo Tapia Cruz, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6
  4. Clemence Butavand def. Ketevan Jeladze, 6-3, 6-4 
  5. Pauline Bruns def. Libbie Hamilton, 6-1, 7-5 
  6. Elena Thiel def. Emma Grant, 6-3, 6-1  

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).  

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action on Friday at 4:00pm when they face Vanderbilt at the Lummis Family Tennis Center in Nashville.

