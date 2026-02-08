APSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Belmont 7-0 to Extend Winning Streak

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team defeated the Belmont Bruins 7-0, Sunday, at the Evansville Tennis Center.

In doubles, the Govs’ No. 1 pairing of Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang defeated their opponents 7-6 with a 7-3 win in the tiebreaker. Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel fell to their opponents in a 6-4 match. Clemence and Sophia defeated their opponents 6-2 to give the Governors the doubles point.

The Governors went undefeated in singles play. Baranov defeated Savannah Webster in a championship tie-breaker final set 10-4. Huang defeated her opposition in straight sets, 6-0, 6-3. Luca Bohlen took her third set to a tiebreaker and won the final frame, 10-6. Butavand defeated her opponent in two sets, 6-3 and 6-4.

After earning a 6-1 first-set victory, Bruns won her second set, 7-5 to claim the point from the No. 5 singles position. Thiel also earned a 6-3, 6-1 win from No. 6 singles.

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action on Friday at 4:00pm when they face Vanderbilt at the Lummis Family Tennis Center in Nashville.