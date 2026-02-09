Austin Peay State University Names Former Governors Baseball Player Jordan Harmon Director of Athletics

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Dr. Mike Licari has named two-time APSU graduate and former Governors baseball player Jordan Harmon as Austin Peay State University’s 15th director of athletics.

With his appointment, APSU affirms its commitment to building pride, strengthening connections, and driving momentum through a successful athletics program. During Harmon’s recent tenure as interim director of athletics, the university’s continued investments in student-athlete development, facilities, and academic and wellness resources have ensured that Governors thrive.

“I am thrilled to have Jordan in this role,” Licari said. “His passion for Austin Peay State University runs deep, and his work in athletics administration has earned him the respect of colleagues across campus and fans and supporters in the community. Jordan’s drive, spirit, and creative energy will serve Austin Peay State University well, and his leadership will ensure that it is a great time to be a Gov.”

Harmon, who has served as Austin Peay State University’s interim director of athletics since August 2025, previously worked as the general manager for APSU Athletics. In that role, he coordinated leadership in revenue sharing and name, image, and likeness management.

“I want to thank Dr. Licari for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the athletics department at my alma mater,” Harmon said. “I’m incredibly grateful for the Austin Peay Athletics staff, my colleagues across campus, and the Clarksville-Montgomery County community for their unwavering support over the past several months. None of this is possible without the exceptional people who push our program forward every day.”

Harmon, a St. Louis, Missouri, native, returned to Austin Peay State University in March 2024 after a year as the director of development at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers, Florida. Upon his return, he was named deputy director of athletics and chief revenue officer – the first in department history.

A 2017 Austin Peay State University graduate, Harmon was previously a member of APSU’s athletics department for three years, becoming deputy director of athletics for competitive excellence and championship resources just before his departure. He originally joined the department in January 2020 as assistant director of athletics for development after serving as the director of development for athletics fundraising within the University Advancement office.

During his first tenure in the athletics department, Harmon played a key role in driving record-setting fundraising success. In July 2020, Austin Peay State University announced $2.74 million in athletics fundraising – the second-highest total in program history. Combined with the record $3.6 million raised in 2018-19, the department generated more than $6.35 million over two years, marking the most successful fundraising period in its history.

As a student-athlete, Harmon was a pitcher on the Austin Peay State University baseball team from 2014-17 and graduated from APSU with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He also earned a master’s degree in management from Austin Peay State University in 2020. Harmon’s wife, Reagan (née Greene), was a member of the AAPSU women’s golf team for two seasons. They have one daughter, Parker, who they welcomed in December 2024.

“My wife Reagan and I are both former Austin Peay State University student-athletes, and there is truly no place we would rather be,” said Harmon. “This is our home. We are honored, energized, and ready to continue to take APSU Athletics to new heights. We are passionate about competing at the highest level, raising the standard across Governors Athletics, and building something special – something extraordinary – for our student-athletes, our campus, and our community.”

A public press conference will be held later in the week to officially introduce Harmon as APSU’s 15th director of athletics, with additional details to be provided ahead of the event.