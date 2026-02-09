Clarksville Obituary: Mancil Clarence Sykes

Clarksville, TN – Mancil Clarence Sykes, born February 2nd, 1962 passed February 1st, 2026 at one thirty in the morning at home peacefully with his wife, Glenda and his beloved dog, Princes by his side.

Preceeded in death by his parents, Bobby Gene Sykes and Alberta Jean Kentner/Sykes; His sister Betty Carol Sykes/Beeler.

Survived by his wife, Glenda Sykes. As well as, Gary Beeler (Betty Carol), his brother Orville (Angie) Sykes and Henry Sykes. Daughters, Jennifer (Bruce) Sykes and her son Tyler and Becky (Cory) Rees and their sons, Ryan and Levi. His stepdaughter, Jamie (Jon) Oram, her sons, Cameron (Meagan) Hall and their sons, Kayson and Kaspian, and Brandon Hall and Kara Patton along with their daughters, Annslee and Hadley. He was also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews and his aunt, Frances Sykes.

He was a truck driver for 25 years in and around the Tennessee and Kentucky area. He attended Salem Community Church with Pastor Nathan, where he had many friends that pray with and over him. He loved to hunt, fish and create beautiful things in wood. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Glenda and many family and friends, but now rests in the hands of God.