Clarksville Obituary: Henry Frederick Ernest Knake, III

Clarksville, TN – First Sergeant (Ret.) Henry Frederick Ernest Knake, III departed this life on February 3rd, 2026.

The only son of Henry Frederick Ernest Knake, II and Hedwig “Hattie” Theresa (Urzycki) Knake, he was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Dorothy Clark, Betty Wolf, Alice Hoffman, and Henrietta “Henri” Spiris.

“Top” retired in 1976 from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service to his country, including three tours in Vietnam. After retiring from the military, he worked for Acacia Life Insurance, The Zinc Plant, and Daniels Construction before graduating with an associate degree from Austin Peay State University. He taught Welding in night classes at APSU and Clarksville-Montgomery County Vocational School. He owned and operated his own business, Henry’s Custom Welding, until he retired in 2003.

As a volunteer who reported to the National Weather Service daily, Henry had been a Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network observer in Clarksville since the program first came to Tennessee in 2007. In fact, Henry’s station was the longest active one in Montgomery County.

Henry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Glenda Maness Knake, daughter, Wendy (Brad) Osborne, Jason (Connie) Knake, grandchildren, Brant (Amanda) Osborne, Whitney (Justin) Sizemore, Kaya Knake, Bode Knake, and great grandson, Bridger Osborne.

Celebration of Life will be held at Sykes Funeral Home on February 16th, 2026. Family and friends are invited to join us from 11:00am to 12:00pm with a memorial service following. To honor Henry, please consider contributing to Hillcrest Baptist Church, where Henry was a member, Gideon’s, or Samaritan’s Purse in lieu of flowers.

Please visit Henry’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with his family.