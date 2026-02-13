APSU Softball Drops Two Friday Games at Carl Vincent Insurance Invitational

Lake Charles, LA – Despite a two home run, seven-RBI performance by Kiley Hinton in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team’s second game of the Carl Vincent Insurance Invitational, the Governors dropped a 9-1 decision to Lamar and 11-9 outing to McNeese State, Friday, at Joe Miller Field.

Game One

Austin Peay 1, Lamar 9

Austin Peay (3-3) and Lamar (3-3) were scoreless through two innings, with starting pitcher Alanah Owens tossing a strikeout in both the opening frames.

Jada Sovey recorded the Governors’ first hit of the afternoon with a base knock up the center, and advanced to second base on an Emilee Baker single on APSU’s next trip to the plate. Two batters later, Sovey scored the game’s first run after being driven in by Brie Howard.

The Cardinals responded in the bottom of the third with a two-out, solo home run to even the score at one apiece. After a scoreless fourth by the APSU Govs, Lamar scored seven runs off seven hits and then hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to bring up the run-rule decision.

Gov of Decision: Alanah Owens (L, 2-2), 3.2 IP, 6H, 6R, 6ER, 1BB, 3K, 76 pitches

Game Two

Austin Peay 9, McNeese State 11

Kiley Hinton had two home runs – including a grand slam – in a career-high seven-RBI performance, but the Governors (3-4) were unable to complete their comeback attempt and dropped an 11-9 decision to host McNeese State (6-2) in APSU’s final game of the day.

After the Cowgirls struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, the Governors responded with a four-run second inning. Sammie Shelander and Natalie Burns reached on singles, while Katie Raper advanced to first on a catcher’s interference call. Hinton then put a ball over the center field wall to make it 4-1 Govs. Despite APSU’s strong half of the frame, McNeese State’s leadoff batter hit a home run to spark a five-run inning.

MSU added a pair of runs in both the third and fourth inning to build an 11-6 run entering the seventh. Hinton hit a two-out, three-run bomb to right-center field to score Burns and Shelander; however, the late spark was not enough, as a ground out two pitches later led to the two-run defeat.

Gov of Decision: Cameron Grayson (L, 1-2), 2.1 IP, 9H, 8R, 6ER, 3BB, 1K, 50 pitches

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.