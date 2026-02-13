41.1 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls at Vanderbilt

APSU Women's TennisNashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell to Vanderbilt 6-0, Friday, at the Lummis Family Tennis Center. 

In doubles, Bohlen and Huang left their match unfinished from the No. 1 position, while the Govs No. 2 and No. 3 pairings of Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel, and Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavans dropped a pair of 6-1 decision. 

In singles, Vanderbilt’s Valeria Ray defeated Sophia Baranov in two sets. Bridget Stammel defeated Yi-Ching Huang in a pair of sets from the No. 2 singles position. Luca Bohlen, Clemence Butavand, and Pauline Bruns all fell to their opponents in a pair of sets. Elena Thiel’s match was left unfinished.

Results   

Doubles  

1. #3 Celia-Belle Mohr/Sophia Webster vs. Luca Bohlen /Yi-Ching Huang 3-3, unfinished 

2. Erin Pearce/Valeria Ray, def. Pauline Bruns /Elena Thiel 6-1 

3. Trinetra Vijayakumar/Mia Yamakita, def. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand, 6-1 

Singles  

1. #15 Valeria Ray def. BARANOV, Sophia, 6-3, 6-3 

2. #40 Bridget Stammel def. HUANG, Yi-Ching, 6-3, 6-1 

3. Trinetra Vijayakumar def. BOHLEN, Luca, 6-1, 6-0 

4. Erin Pearce def. BUTAVAND, Clemence, 6-1, 6-4 

5. Sophia Webster def. BRUNS, Pauline, 6-4, 6-4 

6. Sonya Macavei  vs. THIEL, Elena, 6-0, unfinished 

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State Univeristy women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action on Saturday at 4:00pm, when they face Appalachian State at the Appalachian 105 Complex in Boone, North Carolina. 

