Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls at Vanderbilt

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell to Vanderbilt 6-0, Friday, at the Lummis Family Tennis Center.

In doubles, Bohlen and Huang left their match unfinished from the No. 1 position, while the Govs No. 2 and No. 3 pairings of Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel, and Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavans dropped a pair of 6-1 decision.

In singles, Vanderbilt’s Valeria Ray defeated Sophia Baranov in two sets. Bridget Stammel defeated Yi-Ching Huang in a pair of sets from the No. 2 singles position. Luca Bohlen, Clemence Butavand, and Pauline Bruns all fell to their opponents in a pair of sets. Elena Thiel’s match was left unfinished.

Results

Doubles

1. #3 Celia-Belle Mohr/Sophia Webster vs. Luca Bohlen /Yi-Ching Huang 3-3, unfinished

2. Erin Pearce/Valeria Ray, def. Pauline Bruns /Elena Thiel 6-1

3. Trinetra Vijayakumar/Mia Yamakita, def. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand, 6-1

Singles

1. #15 Valeria Ray def. BARANOV, Sophia, 6-3, 6-3

2. #40 Bridget Stammel def. HUANG, Yi-Ching, 6-3, 6-1

3. Trinetra Vijayakumar def. BOHLEN, Luca, 6-1, 6-0

4. Erin Pearce def. BUTAVAND, Clemence, 6-1, 6-4

5. Sophia Webster def. BRUNS, Pauline, 6-4, 6-4

6. Sonya Macavei vs. THIEL, Elena, 6-0, unfinished

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team is back in action on Saturday at 4:00pm, when they face Appalachian State at the Appalachian 105 Complex in Boone, North Carolina.