Austin Peay State University Baseball Drops 2026 Opener at UNLV

Las Vegas, NV – DJ Merriweather struck out a career-best seven batters and Zion Taylor drove in three runs in his Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball debut, but the Governors fell to UNLV, 7-3, in the 2026 season opener at Earl E. Wilson Stadium.

How it Happened

Bottom 1st | After a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases, UNLV got on the board first when Jonny Rodriguez drove in a run on a groundout to second base.

Bottom 2nd | After a single and a walk to open the inning, UNLV moved a runner to third base on a fly out to center field. With runners on the corners, Reggie Bussey laid down a sacrifice bunt to the pitcher to add another run for the Rebels.

Bottom 3rd | With two outs in the third inning, UNLV’s Cooper Sheff reached on a single to center field before Jack Salmon tripled to center to drive in a run and push the Rebels’ lead to 3-0.

Bottom 4th | After the Governors notched their first hit of the season in the top of the inning, UNLV capitalized on a hit by pitch and a walk, driving in a pair of runs on a Marcos Rosales double down the right field line. Following a flyout, a walk, and a strikeout, Sheff singled up the middle to drive in a run and cap a three-run inning for the Rebels.

Top 5th | Andres Matias and Paris Pridgen drew walks on both sides of a pair of strikeouts to give the Governors a pair of baserunners with two outs in the fifth inning. With two out and the runners on the move, Taylor singled to center field and drove in Matias and Pridgen on his first hit as a Gov.

Bottom 6th | After a walk and a single to open the bottom of the sixth, Sheff was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out before a balk allowed the Rebels to push their lead to 7-2.

Top 7th | Following a pair of strikeouts to open the inning, Pridgen walked and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. With a runner on second, Taylor doubled to left center to drive in his third run of the game and bring the game to its final score of 7-3.

Wrap Up

Cody Airington opened the game on the mound for the Governors, allowing two runs and two hits in 1 2/3 innings of work. Elijah Underhill then gave up four runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings before giving way to Merriweather, who allowed one run on three hits with a career-best seven strikeouts in three innings.

Jett Hope entered the game with one out in the seventh inning and posted two strikeouts with one hit and no runs allowed in 1 2/3 innings to close the game for the Governors.

Carson Lane tossed 4 2/3 innings for UNLV, allowing two hits and two runs while totaling six strikeouts. Jase Evangelista threw the final 4 1/3 innings for the Rebels, allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team takes on UNLV on Sunday in a 2:05pm and 5:05pm CT doubleheader at Earl E. Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Austin Peay then closes its four-game, season-opening series at UNLV with a Sunday 2:05pm contest.