Clarksville Obituary: Carl Thomas Self Jr

Clarksville, TN – Carl Thomas Self Jr, age 77 of Clarksville, TN, passed away February 15th, 2026 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, February 19th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastors Randell Self and Mickey Self officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.
The Self family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.
Carl entered this life on May 30th, 1948 in Montgomery County, TN, son to the late Carl Thomas Self SR, and Mary Guindola Tanner Self. Carl grew up working with his father on the family farm, and later retired after a fruitful career from Jostens Publishing and truly tried to make the best of his time during retirement. He loved riding four wheelers with his son, and had a passion for exploring history.
He lived this as he loved to travel and explore out west. This reminded him of his western movies where John Wayne was always his favorite movie star. He was the king of trivia, and very much enjoyed family time with his sisters at their cabin by the lake. Through all of Carl’s journeys, his true passion in life was being a wonderful husband, father, and brother to his family; he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Elbert Hubert McCormick; mother-in-law, Edith May Black; brother-in-law’s, Wendell Reed, Gary Wayne McCormick; sister-in-law, Rebecca Louise McCormick; and nephew, Michael Reed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Self; son, Carl Thomas Self III; sisters, Patricia Self Reed, Lillian Self (Brant) Lamastus, Anita Self (Gary) Keeton; brother-in-law, James Dale McCormick; sister in laws, Cheryl Lee McCormick Tinsley, Debra Francis Denton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN, 37040.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com