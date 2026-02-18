Clarksville Obituary: Carl Thomas Self Jr

Clarksville, TN – Carl Thomas Self Jr, age 77 of Clarksville, TN, passed away February 15th, 2026 at his residence while surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, February 19th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastors Randell Self and Mickey Self officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.

The Self family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.

Carl entered this life on May 30th, 1948 in Montgomery County, TN, son to the late Carl Thomas Self SR, and Mary Guindola Tanner Self. Carl grew up working with his father on the family farm, and later retired after a fruitful career from Jostens Publishing and truly tried to make the best of his time during retirement. He loved riding four wheelers with his son, and had a passion for exploring history.

He lived this as he loved to travel and explore out west. This reminded him of his western movies where John Wayne was always his favorite movie star. He was the king of trivia, and very much enjoyed family time with his sisters at their cabin by the lake. Through all of Carl’s journeys, his true passion in life was being a wonderful husband, father, and brother to his family; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Elbert Hubert McCormick; mother-in-law, Edith May Black; brother-in-law’s, Wendell Reed, Gary Wayne McCormick; sister-in-law, Rebecca Louise McCormick; and nephew, Michael Reed.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Self; son, Carl Thomas Self III; sisters, Patricia Self Reed, Lillian Self (Brant) Lamastus, Anita Self (Gary) Keeton; brother-in-law, James Dale McCormick; sister in laws, Cheryl Lee McCormick Tinsley, Debra Francis Denton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN, 37040.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com