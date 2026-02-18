Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Finishes 13th at Texas Golf Throwdown

Woodlands, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished the Texas Golf Throwdown in 13th place after a final round 324, Tuesday, at the Woodlands Country Club.

The Governors finished in 13th place, five strokes behind Eastern Kentucky and 14 strokes ahead of Murray State.

Ella Arnzen was first on the leaderboard with her tie for 30th place. Arnzen had a second round seven over 79 and a third round five over 77 for a 233 54-hole total.

Next up was Jillian Breedlove, who had a second round 83 and a final round nine over 81 to sit in a tie for 50th place with a 237 total.

Third up was Abby Hirtzel, who shot a nine over 81 to end in a tie for 59th place with her 242 tournament total.

Right behind Hirtzel with a 243 tournament total was Jordin Cowing after a final round 85. Rounding out the APSU Govs’ lineup was Autumn Spencer with a final round 88 to finish in a tie for 70th place with a 250 tournament total.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back in action March 2nd-3rd at the Huntsville Intercollegiate at the RTJ Highlands.