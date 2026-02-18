Altra Federal Credit Union Hosts Free Webinar for Teens on Understanding Your First Paycheck

Onalaska, WI – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a Teens and Money Webinar on What to Expect with Your First Paycheck on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, from 6:00pm-7:00pm. This event is FREE and for ages 13 – 17.

Stepping into a first job is exciting, but seeing the first paycheck can come with surprises. Throughout this webinar we will break down taxes, deductions, and benefits in a way that makes sense. Teens will learn how to understand a paycheck, budget for everyday expenses, and use simple strategies to grow their money over time, helping them build the confidence to take control of their financial future.

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary. If you are interested in attending, register online at www.altra.org or directly at https://shorturl.at/f1GAL

“From understanding a paystub to planning for real-life expenses, this session focuses on skills that teens will be using the rest of their lives” said Tony Beyer, Financial Wellness Coordinator for Altra Federal Credit Union.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $3.0 billion in assets and more than 158,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org