75.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 19, 2026
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville Reopens Franklin Street Parking Garage After Repairs
News

City of Clarksville Reopens Franklin Street Parking Garage After Repairs

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville City Hall
Clarksville City Hall

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville announces the reopening of the Franklin Street Parking Garage, effective Friday, February 20th, 2026.

This enclosed City Parking Garage at 213 Franklin Street, beneath the Clarksville Transit System (CTS) bus transfer station, had been closed for an extended period to conduct repairs to the CTS facility’s deck.

The work completed inside the Franklin Street Garage included structural repairs, replacement of the damaged wheel stops, and installation of a new fire sprinkler system.

The City’s Parking Department will reach out to contracted parkers to notify them when they can begin parking in the Franklin Street Garage. Monthly ParkMobile users will be able to purchase a March parking pass online beginning Friday, February 20th.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement for Riverside Drive
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information