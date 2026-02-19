City of Clarksville Reopens Franklin Street Parking Garage After Repairs

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville announces the reopening of the Franklin Street Parking Garage, effective Friday, February 20th, 2026.

This enclosed City Parking Garage at 213 Franklin Street, beneath the Clarksville Transit System (CTS) bus transfer station, had been closed for an extended period to conduct repairs to the CTS facility’s deck.

The work completed inside the Franklin Street Garage included structural repairs, replacement of the damaged wheel stops, and installation of a new fire sprinkler system.

The City’s Parking Department will reach out to contracted parkers to notify them when they can begin parking in the Franklin Street Garage. Monthly ParkMobile users will be able to purchase a March parking pass online beginning Friday, February 20th.