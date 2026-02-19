Clarksville Obituary: Clarence Owen Bateson

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Clarence Owen “Buck” Bateson D.C. DABCO, passed away in Southside, TN, on February 14th, 2026, at the age of 84. He was born on November 18th, 1941, in Sewickley, PA, to Clarence and Virginia Bateson.
From serving his country in the United States Navy to retiring as a Doctor of Chiropractic. Dr. Bateson led a life full of accomplishments and adventure. Serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Providence CLG-6 took him to Yokosua, Japan.
A few years later, in 1968, he graduated from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic where his successful career would span over 53 years and lead him to his most valued career accomplishment, being recognized as a Chiropractic Orthopedic Specialist. Dr. Bateson was also an accomplished pilot.
To say that he lived life to the fullest would be an understatement. That was proven in the hobby that he loved the most. Beginning in 1970 when he received his private pilot certificate, he would go on to become a flight instructor, participate in air races in his Biplane, become a National Championship recipient in the Biplane Bronze Race, and entertain onlookers as an aerobatic air show performer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Elizabeth Bateson. Dr. Bateson is survived by his daughter, Victoria Amero and her husband Anthony; grandchildren: Amanda Miller and her husband Joshua, Natasha Amero, Makayla Amero; great-grandchildren: Jace Miller, Aria Miller, Jaxx Miller, and Giovanni Blasini; and sister, Joanne Kelsey.
